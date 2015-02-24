Bartomeu: Messi and Enrique staying put

Reports had suggested Messi was becoming disillusioned with life at Camp Nou this season, having fallen out with coach Luis Enrique already this term.

However, with their disagreement seemingly in the past, Messi has sparkled since the turn of the year, contributing 14 goals and 10 assists from 12 games.

"Leo is happy at Barcelona and we're happy with him," he told Spanish radio station RNE.

"He is a Catalan.

"Luis Enrique is under contract for another year and will coach the club next season."

Barca's attentions turn back to the UEFA Champions League this week when they face Manchester City in the last 16.