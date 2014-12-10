Barton reveals death threat while at Marseille

The Englishman, 32, has created headlines throughout his career, including for serving a prison sentence in 2008 for common assault and affray.

Barton joined Marseille in August 2012, while still serving a 12-match ban for his sending off on the final day of the 2011-12 Premier League season while playing for QPR, and a subsequent altercation with City players Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany.

And he revealed on Wednesday that he had received a letter disapproving of his presence in Ligue 1, posting an image of what he labelled as 'fan mail' on his official Twitter page.

"A little friendly advice: as soon as you finish your season in your current club, I advice you to leave France immediatly," the error-strewn letter read.

"In fact, if you're not left France before June 1st, I will come to you specially Marseille smash your head shots baseball bat. And then I will finish and you'll die a knife open mouth once emptied your blood b******.

"Do you understand? You have until June 1st to leave France and return to your country mother*******."

Barton took the letter in good spirits, posting on Twitter: "Not sure what's more offensive, the grammar or the intent?"