Barton slams struggling QPR after Stoke defeat

A Jonathan Walters hat-trick sunk QPR on Saturday, giving Stoke City a 3-1 victory at the Britannia Stadium.

QPR are second-bottom and a point from safety, but they have lost 11 in 11 away from home in the league - scoring just six times.

Barton said his team only had themselves to blame for some of the goals they have conceded.

"It's the same story every time. Umpteen times this season we've been our own worst enemy and it's not f****** good enough," he said.

"The away form was rubbish the last time QPR were in the Premier League under Mark Hughes so it’s not just something that has happened this year.

"Last year [in the Championship], we were better away because we faced teams who didn't have the quality of the Premier League.

"You make a mistake at this level and it’s in the back of your net. It’s the Premier League, it's the 'not f****** about league’ and we've been f****** about too much."

QPR will be glad to be back at home on Sunday, when they host Southampton.