Bassong: Norwich season turning into 'nightmare'

A 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Tuesday leaves Norwich within a point of the bottom three in the Premier League, much to the frustration of captain Bassong.

The defender has also issued a rallying call for his team-mates to improve in the final third after Norwich failed to score at Upton Park for a second consecutive game, despite creating plenty of chances.

"I think I am dreaming - it is a nightmare," he said. "Maybe I am going to wake up and be on the pitch at 0-0 with a chance of winning the game, because the reality is that we lost it.

"As a team we have to try and improve our finishing, because obviously it is not working on the pitch.

"I can't say, 'It is just one of those days', because they have happened too often this season. That's the reality.

"In football, the basics are to put the ball in the back of the net. If we do that we have a chance to win the game.

"If we don't score, no matter how good we are on the pitch, there is still a chance we will concede a goal - and that is what has happened for most of the season."