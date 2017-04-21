Bastia to play at neutral venue after Lyon crowd trouble

Bastia will be forced to play their next Ligue 1 home game behind closed doors at a neutral venue after crowd trouble led to the abandonment of their clash with Lyon on Sunday.

The match was delayed by almost an hour as home supporters clashed with Lyon players during the warm-up, with a further incident after kick-off leading to the game being stopped at half-time.

And the league's disciplinary commission has moved to punish the bottom-of-the-table side, with their April 29 meeting with Rennes to be played away from the Stade Armand Cesari.

Bastia had already confirmed their intention to redevelop their East Stand to "maximise security".