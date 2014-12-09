Bastia president arrested in financial probe

The Corsican outfit, who sit bottom of the French top flight after taking just 14 points from their first 17 games, are the subject of a probe from the state prosecutor that relates to the funding of an artificial pitch for the club's youth side based in the town of Borgo.

Bastia have denied any wrongdoing and stressed that no irregular cash flow had been generated by the installation of the pitch, however, they revealed that Geronimi had appeared before the prosecutor on Tuesday.

A statement on the club's official website read: "As our club had already stated in an official press release dated January 22, 2014, the stadium with synthetic turf at the youth training centre located in Borgo, did not result in any wrongdoing or irregular cash flow.

"Moreover, the amounts that have been paid by the club to its suppliers, particularly for minibus hire to transport the youth training centre, are all based and justified.

"Year after year, SCB's accounts are subject to regular external controls that have not given rise to any observations.

"Sporting Club de Bastia therefore wishes to reiterate its full confidence in President Pierre-Marie Geronimi and once again reassures all its supporters and partners that no irregularities emanates or has emanated from the accounts of the club."

The revelations mark the latest episode in what has been a fraught season for the islanders.

Last month, striker Brandao was jailed for a month for headbutting Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta in a Ligue 1 clash back in August, an offence for which he also received a six-month ban from football.