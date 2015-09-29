BATE staying grounded - Yermakovich

Aleksandr Yermakovich insisted BATE are not getting ahead of themselves, despite upstaging Roma in the Champions League.

Left-back Filip Mladenovic scored twice in the first half as BATE stunned Italian visitors Roma 3-2 in Group E on Tuesday.

BATE led by three goals at the break courtesy of Mladenovic's double and Igor Stasevich's opener, before Gervinho and Vasilis Torosidis sparked a late rally in Borisov.

Coach Yermakovich and Co. are now level on three points with Bayer Leverkusen, while the Belarusians are a point adrift of leaders Barcelona, but the BATE coach is remaining grounded.

"I can't say BATE are ready to beat everyone – today our plan worked but I can't say it'll be the same tomorrow," Yermakovich said via UEFA.com.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves. We need to take it step by step. We were solid for 60–70 minutes.

"I don't distinguish between defenders and forwards, because we attack as a team and defend as a team.

"We talked a lot before the game about psychology, which is a key factor for us."

Matchday three will see BATE host reigning champions Barca on October 20.