BATE take out 10th successive title

BATE cemented their status as the most successful club in the Belarus after claiming their 10th successive Premier League title.

Their 2-0 victory over Vitebsk on Friday means that second-placed Dinamo Minsk will be unable to catch them with three games remaining.

Aleksandr Yermakovich's men are 10 points clear at the top after just one league loss this campaign.

BATE will face the ultimate test at home on Tuesday when they meet Barcelona in the Champions League.

They sit third in Group E after defeating Roma in their last game, but are equal on points with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.