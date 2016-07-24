Batshuayi buoyed by winning vibes at Chelsea
Chelsea's drive for success was obvious from the first training session, new signing Michy Batshuayi has said.
Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi admits he has been buoyed by the winning mentality at his new club.
The Belgium international joined the London club from Marseille this month on a five-year deal for a reported fee of €33.1million, and scored twice in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Atus Ferlach this week.
Chelsea endured a dismal campaign in 2015-16, failing to win a major trophy and finishing 10th in the Premier League, just a year after winning the competition under Jose Mourinho.
But Batshuayi is in no doubt that belief is growing over their prospects of a title tilt under new manager Antonio Conte.
It ended 8-0 to the Blues, with Pedro (2), Batshuayi (2) and Remy adding to our first half goals. July 21, 2016
"It feels fantastic to be here, it's a childhood dream for me so I'm very happy," he told the club's monthly magazine.
"It's a magnificent feeling. Just being at the training ground for one day I can see it's very big and you feel you've joined a club that really want to win. Everything is new and that is exciting.
"It's a great opportunity. Conte is a manager who works very hard and likes people to work hard for him as well. I am very pleased to come and play for him here at Chelsea."
