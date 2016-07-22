Batshuayi: Conte already making me a better player

Michy Batshuayi is loving life under Antonio Conte following his transfer from Marseille to Chelsea and claims the Italian has already made him a better player.

The attacker joined his team-mates for pre-season on Monday after making it to the quarter-finals at Euro 2016 with Belgium and he has hailed his relationship with the former Italy boss after his first week with the club.

"I have a perfect relationship with the coach," Batshuayi told the Chelsea website.

"I already feel like I am progressing a lot under him. I am still young, 22, and I am happy to have a great coach who will make me improve.

"Training has been very tactical and very physical, it's been on another level. It's been different to what I experienced before because you have to be 100 per cent concentrated in every session.

"It's been really, really good. Everyone in the group has made me feel at home, and everyone has helped me so much, the players and the backroom staff, too. There is a great atmosphere here."