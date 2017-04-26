Battle-scarred Arsenal star Sanchez takes to social media following last-gasp win

Football may well lack the grit and ferocity of other sports, but do not try telling that to Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean maestro found himself in the thick of it in Arsenal's Premier League clash with Leicester City on Wednesday, with the Foxes putting in a dogged but ultimately fruitless display at Emirates Stadium - Robert Huth's late own goal gifting Arsenal the spoils.

It was not all bad for Leicester's German defender, though, who collided with Sanchez in second-half stoppage time after the former Barcelona man had moments earlier gone to ground clutching his face following Christian Fuchs' throw-in into the South American's shoulder.

Referee Mike Jones did not fall for Sanchez's melodramatics, duly booking Arsenal's number seven, with the fourth official receiving the brunt of Arsene Wenger's complaints at the injustice.

Perhaps in order to defend his actions, 28-year-old Sanchez posted two images to his official Twitter feed, with the caption: "Happy for the victory but end up with swollen lip", although it is not clear in which incident the forward - who hit the crossbar with a venomous effort in the first half - picked up the wound.

Arsenal will be hoping that Sanchez makes a full recovery from his facial injury in time to feature in Arsenal's north London derby clash with Tottenham on Sunday.