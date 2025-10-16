‘It’s not going to be a quick fix’ Liverpool striker faces injury setback which could see him out until 2026
Liverpool are experiencing a mini injury crisis at present, and this update won’t make things any easier
Liverpool are experiencing something of an injury crisis at present, and another name has just been added to the long-term list.
Alisson is the headline absentee, with the Reds’ first-choice goalkeeper thought to be out until the end of the month, with new defender Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo both facing spells on the sideline.
Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch have also had recent issues, but the pair travelled for international duty, representing France and Netherlands respectively, with the latter turning out twice, so the picture looks more positive for that duo.
Young Liverpool striker facing a 'couple of months' on the sideline
Although the Reds spent a fortune on Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike this summer, options beyond that pair are limited, with no other specialist no.9s in the squad.
With this latest injury update, a potential back-up option has just been taken off the table.
Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool U21s manager Rob Page revealed that striker Jayden Danns is likely to face a couple of months on the sidelines.
He picked up a hamstring injury last month, taking a free-kick in a Premier League 2 game against Ipswich Town, and after a full medical exam, it seems he could be out until the New Year.
“It could be a couple of months,” Page told the Echo. “It’s not going to be a quick fix.
“It's a setback for him, but Dannsy is very positive about everything in life, especially football. If anybody can get through this setback, it's him without doubt.”
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Liverpool are a long way off having issues up front, a couple of injuries could quickly see the likes of Danns called upon.
The 19-year-old already has 10 senior appearances to his name, with three goals scored, so could be a viable option in a crisis.
As Rio Ngumoha has shown, Arne Slot is not afraid to give young players a shot when he feels like they can add something, and the winger proved the worth of that outlook when he notched a last-minute against Newcastle United. Unfortunately, however, Danns is not going to be an option in the same way for a couple of months.
Danns is valued at €800k, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool next face Manchester United when Premier League action returns this weekend.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
