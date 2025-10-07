'Slow down’ Jamie Carragher denies anti-Arsenal media narrative

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher insists there is no media agenda against Arsenal

Jamie Carragher faced an online backlash for his comments after Chelsea's last-gasp victory over Liverpool on Saturday - but not from fans of his former club.

The Anfield legend said on Sky Sports that he 'loved' the exuberant celebrations of Blues boss Enzo Maresca following Estevao's stoppage-time winner, which saw the Italian race down the touchline to hug his players.

You might think Liverpool fans would have grumbled at one of their own appearing to enjoy a painful defeat for their team, but the ire instead came from Arsenal supporters.

'Arsenal supporters are a little bit touchy... you think the world is against you'

Estevao grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time winner for Chelsea against Liverpool (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

As Carragher hailed the scenes which greeted a win that sent Chelsea seventh in the Premier League, Gunners fans pointed to the Sky pundit's comments following their side's 3-1 win over Liverpool in February 2024.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard celebrated that victory - which narrowed the gap to the Merseyside outfit at the top of the table to two points - by swapping roles with the club's cameraman and getting him to pose for photos. Carragher wasn't impressed, telling the Norwegian to 'just get down the tunnel'.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard celebrated the win over Liverpool in February 2024 by grabbing a camera (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gunners fans accused Carragher of showing an anti-Arsenal bias for praising the scenes at Chelsea after slamming their side's celebrations in 2024, but the 47-year-old hit back in the latest episode of The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet.

Carragher, ranked at No.14 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League defenders of all time, said: 'Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-1. The game was over with around 15 minutes to go, no last-minute winner and there was a bit of a celebration after the game. You were still behind Liverpool.

'[Against Liverpool on Saturday] Enzo Maresca reacted to a goal going in that second, in the last kick of the game in a game Chelsea thought they had no chance.

‘That’s a natural reaction at the end of the game – we’d all be like a lunatic, last-minute winner against the champions.

'Arsenal were at a stage where you had a brilliant result, and we’re talking a few minutes after the game has finished and all the cameras are out – I was thinking ‘Woah, slow down’. It’s not a media narrative against Arsenal; it’s a last-minute winner.

Arsenal fans will hope they are the ones celebrating come May (Image credit: Getty Images)

'I think Arsenal supporters online are a little bit touchy, with Chelsea not far behind. Arsenal have a big presence online, which is fine, there’s a huge fanbase, but you think the world is against you.'

Carragher's comments are unlikely to appease Arsenal fans, but after the Gunners went top of the league on Saturday they will be hoping they are the ones celebrating come May.

