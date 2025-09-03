Luis Suarez's Most Insane Moments in Soccer

Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Luis Suarez is one of the greatest center forwards in soccer history.

He's scored 509 goals and 277 assists in 845 appearances at the club level, whilst he sits atop Uruguay's all-time scoring charts with 69 goals in 143 caps (second-most for La Celeste after Diego Godin). He's won the championship in Uruguay, Spain, and the Netherlands and finished as the top scorer in England, Spain, the Netherlands and Brazil's top divisions, whilst he's also led his country to a Copa America title.

However, he's also turned himself into a pantomime villain on more than one occasion throughout his illustrious career with acts of ignorance and lunacy. Today, we're taking a look at Suarez's various moments of madness.

1. Headbutting a referee (2003)

Suarez was sent off for Nacional as a youngster (Image credit: Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

Before he became one of the best strikers of his generation, Suarez was just a little boy who loved soccer.... and who loved to win. The first inklings of this madness appeared in 2003, when Suarez was given a second yellow card whilst playing for Nacional's youth team.

Throughout a troubling childhood, playing soccer had been his foundation, his light at the end of the tunnel. A red card meant that would miss the final match of the season. Having scored 63 goals that year, one shy of the club record, Suarez was denied the chance to write his name into the history books. Suarez was apoplectic, and he decided to take his aggression out on the referee, headbutting him and causing his nose to bleed "like a cow," according to a witness. It would not be his last meltdown.

2. Getting sent off in Uruguay debut (2007)

Luis Suarez' international debut ended early (Image credit: MIGUEL ROJO/AFP via Getty Images)

After being caught drinking at a nightclub, Suarez was warned by his coach that he'd never play unless he started taking football more seriously. Suarez did just that, emerging as a key figure in Nacional's attack and helping them win the 2005/06 championship with 10 goals in 27 matches.

These performances attracted the attention of Dutch side Groningen, who signed him to the club in 2006. Suarez quickly made a name for himself for the right and wrong reasons: in one five-game stretch in January 2007, he scored four goals but received three yellow cards and one red card.

He made his international debut the following month, starting in a friendly vs. Colombia, but he wouldn't last the full 90, before receiving a second yellow for dissent.

All things told, Suarez has received 21 yellow cards in his Uruguay career in addition to one red card (although it's fair to say he should have at least one more).

3. Fighting Albert Luque (2007)

Albert Luque had a testing relationship with Suarez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suarez's impressive displays in the Eredivisie caught the attention of the biggest team in the Netherlands: Ajax. He was so desperate to join them, that he unsuccessfully tried to sue his own club and force his sale, with Ajax eventually having a bid of €7.5 million accepted.

His temper flared up during halftime in a match against Feyenoord in November 2007, with El Pistolero coming to blows with Spanish team-mate Albert Luque as a result of a disagreement over a free-kick routine. Both players had to be separated by their teammates, and both were substituted off at halftime by manager Adrie Koster.

But while the locker room skirmish would end up costing Luque his Ajax career, the Amsterdammers kept the faith in Suarez, who rewarded them handsomely. After a 2009/10 season that saw him named the Ajax Player of the Year for the second straight season, as well as the Eredivisie Player of the Year, in addition to finishing atop the scoring charts for the league and KNVB Cup, the stage was set for Suarez to announce himself on the global stage.

4. Red Card vs. Ghana (2010)

Luis Suarez Handball Against Ghana | South Africa 2010 | FIFA World Cup - YouTube Watch On

Suarez headed to South Africa to compete in his first-ever major tournament with Uruguay's senior team at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. After blanking in the opener, Suarez grabbed two assists against the hosts before scoring a goal against Mexico and a brace vs. South Korea. He made the headlines in the quarterfinal, not for his attacking skills, but his goalkeeping skills.

Just as Ghana looked set to score in the 120th minute, Suarez thrust his hand up to prevent Dominic Adiyiah's goalbound effort from going in. Suarez was sent off, but Asamoah Gyan failed to convert in the following spot-kick. Uruguay won on penalties, while Ghana missed out on a chance to become the first African side to reach the semifinals, with Morocco receiving that honor 12 years later.

Some might argue that there's nothing different between Suarez's handball and wrestling down an opponent just as he's advancing towards the edge of the box and preventing him from getting a shot off. Some might claim he was merely taking one for the team. One thing's for sure: Suarez instantaneously became one of the most reviled figures in Ghanaian soccer.

5. The First Bite (2010)

Ottman Bakkal was Suarez's first bite victim

With Suarez unavailable, Uruguay would lose to the Netherlands in the semifinal and Germany in the third-place match. He returned to Amsterdam and built on his momentum by grabbing 12 goals and 11 assists in 24 appearances, but his Eredivisie career would come to an end in abrupt fashion after an incident against PSV Eindhoven, when he decided to sink his teeth into Ottman Bakkal's neck.

Despite Bakkal's best attempts to show his injured neck, no action was taken, with Suarez remaining on the pitch and even hugging it out with Bakkal after the final whistle. However, the Dutch soccer authorities would not see the funny side and ended up giving him a seven-match suspension.

Suarez would not play another match for Ajax; instead, he ended up joining English side Liverpool in January 2011 for €26.5 million, where he was the club's record signing for a few hours until the arrival of Andy Carroll a few hours later.

6. Racially Abusing Evra (2011)

Luis Suarez abused Patrice Evra (Image credit: Getty Images)

Across his three years in England, Luis Suarez staked his claim as one of the greatest strikers in Europe as well as one of the most hated figures in Premier League history.

Whether it's getting Sunderland's Jack Rodwell sent off with a shameless dive, or giving Fulham fans the middle finger, or stamping on Wigan's Dave Jones, or knocking Mansfield Town out of the FA Cup with a handball goal, Suarez's rap sheet is so long that what would normally be a player's worst incident is otherwise a mere footnote.

Arguably his most despicable moment, however, came in October 2011 in a match against Manchester United, where Suarez reportedly used the word "negro" seven times directly to Patrice Evra. When Evra asked him why he had been kicked, Suarez responded, "Because you are black."

Suarez received an eight-game ban and a £40,000 fine for his actions, and when he faced United four months later, he refused to shake Evra's hand.

7. The Second Bite (2013)

Luis Suarez was handed a 10-match ban for a bite on Branislav Ivanovic in 2012

Throughout his career, Suarez harkened similarities to Ronaldo thanks to his impressive running speed, his powerful shots, and his dynamic change of direction. But on April 21, 2013, he harkened similarities to Hannibal Lecter with yet another moment of lunacy.

As Liverpool and Chelsea pushed each other to the edge in an action-packed stoppage time, Suarez decided to sink his teeth into Branislav Ivanovic's arm, but he once again got off scot-free after referee Kevin Friend failed to take notice.

To add insult to injury, Suarez would end up equalizing in the final minute to secure a 2-2 draw, making up for his second-half error where he handled the ball in the box and allowed Eden Hazard to convert from the spot. He was docked with a 10-match suspension after pleading guilty to a violent conduct charge.

Luque defended his former teammate afterwards, stating: "What happened with Ivanovic was unfortunate, but I'm sure he didn't do it with any bad intentions or in bad faith. Luis is a player who lives football 100 per cent. He plays with a lot of intensity and right to the limit. We know Luis is capable of doing anything to win a game and sometimes he does things in the heat of the moment, but he is the type of player I'd always want in my team."

8. The Third Bite (2014)

Giorgio Chiellini after being bitten by Luis Suarez at the 2014 World Cup - YouTube Watch On

After finishing as the 2013/14 Premier League Player of the Season and Golden Boot winner and leading Liverpool to the verge of the title, Suarez rushed himself back from injury and went to Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He returned for the second match, scoring a brace in a 2-1 win against England, before taking on Italy. Whilst Uruguay needed a win to advance to the knockout stage, Italy just needed a draw.

The score was level in the 79th minute when Suarez decided to lunge at Giorgio Chiellini and bite his shoulder. Once again, no action was taken from the referee; Uruguay would end up scoring from a corner to win 1-0 and qualify for the Round of 16.

FIFA handed Suarez a record nine-match ban and prevented him from taking part in any football-related activity (including entering any stadium) for four months and fined 100,000 Swiss francs. Suarez found himself at last chance saloon, but it's fair to say that he cleaned up his act in Spain.

9. Clashing with Jara (2019)

Ese momento en el que Luis Suárez pide mano del portero de Chile 🇨🇱 dentro del área 🙊 😅 #CopaAmérica pic.twitter.com/g5Hsc8COxHJune 24, 2019

Having traded Liverpool for Barcelona in the summer of 2014, Suarez struck up a world-class relationship with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. and helped them win four league titles, before guiding Atletico Madrid to a league title.

Whilst Suarez managed to keep his chaotic spirals to a minimum, there were certain moments where the cat got out of the bag, like when he stamped on Aymen Abdennour's foot (escaping unpunished) or when he attempted to get Gonzalo Jara booked.

Six years after clashing with Jara in a World Cup qualifier between Uruguay and Chile and appearing to aim a punch at his face, Suarez and Jara once again protagonized another moment of chaos in the 2019 Copa America. When Jara brought down a pitch invader with a robust tackle, Suarez pleaded to the referee to give him a card.

This came just minutes after Suarez claimed a handball after attempting to round Gabriel Arias, only to be denied with his strong palm. The only issue? Arias is a goalkeeper, and he was inside the box.

10. Leagues Cup Final Antics (2025)

Luis Suarez is in trouble once more (Image credit: CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images)

Suarez left Spain after eight years and returned to South America, bouncing around from boyhood club Nacional and Brazilian giants Gremio, before joining Inter Miami in 2024. Suarez quickly emerged as an attacking talisman for the Herons, helping them finish with the best regular season record in MLS history and qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup.

After winning the 2024 Supporters' Shield, Suarez was vying to conquer his second title with Miami after advancing to the 2025 Leagues Cup Final. But despite setting up two golden opportunities, he was unable to lead his side to victory, with Seattle Sounders prevailing 3-0 on Sunday.

No sooner than the referee blew the final whistle did Suarez grab Seattle midfielder Obed Vargas and put him in a headlock, sparking a three-minute brawl. During this lengthy kerfuffle, Suarez stepped on the foot of Seattle staffer Eugene Ramirez, held him in place and spat on him, before striking his cap.

It was the latest example of why Suarez will go down as not only one of the finest strikers to step onto a pitch, but also one of the most unhinged characters in sports history.