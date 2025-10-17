Eric Cantona approached for key Manchester United role

Eric Cantona is one of several former Manchester United figures to have been approached about being the face of a takeover of the club

Eric Cantona has been asked to attach himself to a new takeover at Manchester United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe took a 29 per cent share in the club last year and has taken control of football operations, but the Glazer family remain the majority owners.

Boxing promoter Turki Al-Sheikh claimed this week that a takeover to buy out the Glazers is 'advanced' at United, which has led to conflicting claims as to who exactly might be behind the bid.

Eric Cantona 'one of the names that has been approached' for Manchester United takeover

Eric Cantona remains hugely popular with Manchester United fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to The United Stand, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Cantona is one of a number of names who could be attached to that potential bid, with a group from the UAE currently eyeing a move.

However, Jacobs was keen to point out that Al-Sheikh's claims are overblown and that a takeover is not imminent as it stands.

Eric Cantona was a key figure in Manchester United's rise to becoming world-beaters in the 1990s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacobs said: "Eric Cantona is one of the names that's been approached ... he is one of several ex-Manchester United legends [approached], not to invest, but to back a prospective consortium if it materialises."

However, Jacobs was at pains to say that he has seen plenty of potential consortia make a big noise and even get names attached to their cause, only for it all to turn out to be a lot of bluster.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That may well turn out to be the case here. As Jacobs put it: "I would just stress one thing really clearly: it is nowhere near as advanced [as has been] implied, nor have the Glazers had any direct contact yet. So there's no guarantees this develops into anything.

"But Eric Cantona is one of the names that has been approached ... I think this is the nature of building a prospective consortium. You often get a name, and as soon as you get a name you start thinking 'is this optics, or has this got substance?'"

United SALE Update! Man United Midfield BLOW! Ben Jacobs interview - YouTube Watch On

Jacobs went on: "Anybody either going to the Glazers or just considering a consortium - and we really are at early stages...a) may be nowhere near the valuation, b) may choose not to bid, c) could be doing it for optics, and d) have not yet gone to the Glazers at all.

"So I think a lot of it is being overblown in terms of excitement."

Jacobs also noted that as a minority owner, Sir Jim and INEOS would have no say over what the Glazers do with their majority shareholding in the club and would not need to be involved in or even aware of any discussions with the Glazers.