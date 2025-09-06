The second most famous Premier League image on May 13, 2012, is of a moustachioed Manchester United fan at the Stadium of Light cupping his hand to the radio in his ear and mouthing ‘they’ve scored’.

The said supporter was delivering the news of Sergio Aguero’s iconic 90+3 winner at the Etihad Stadium, which helped Manchester City to their first title of the Premier League era.

Sunderland fans celebrated and did the Poznan, Sir Alex Ferguson furiously chewed his gum and the likes of Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand et al, were left shellshocked as they went to acknowledge the travelling fans.

Javier Hernandez on Manchester United’s 2012 near-miss

Javier Hernandez on a happier day at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aguero’s goal capped the most remarkable final day in the history of the Premier League. The Red Devils began the day knowing that they had to better City’s result against QPR and did their part, as Wayne Rooney’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 win over the Black Cats.

Back in Manchester, City were trailing the 10-man Hoops at the 90-minute mark, only for Edin Dzeko to equalise two minutes into stoppage time, before Aguero won them the title 60 seconds later when he blasted past Paddy Kenny.

Aguero wheels away after putting the ball past Paddy Kenny (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the Manchester United substitutes that day was Mexico star Javier Hernandez, who was eyeing up a second Premier League winners’ medal, as the Red Devils looked to defend their title.

So what was it like as a player to see a league title disappear before his very eyes that afternoon?

“Don’t make me talk about it!” he tells FourFourTwo. “I could have had a hat-trick of Premier League titles, but I don’t because of that game.

“I don’t want to take credit away from Manchester City, but I think we lost that one more than they won it. Close to the end of the season, we were winning at home to Everton and drew 4-4. If we’d got those two points, we’d have won the league.

Hernandez won two Premier League titles at Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

“That Aguero goal is one of the most significant moments in Premier League history, and I’m one of the few people who doesn’t enjoy it! It was a very hurtful moment for us.”

Hernandez was able to extract some sort of revenge when the Red Devils dethroned City the following season, in what remains Manchester United’s last Premier League title.