Anfield's 'ugly football' eclipsed by solo brilliance as Liverpool triumph spectacularly in battle of the bands with Arsenal

Liverpool's title retention credentials received a spectacular shot in the arm on Sunday with victory over Arsenal and news of Alexander Isak's imminent signing.

Arsenal arrived at Anfield with their recent unbeaten record against the ‘Big Six’ including six games against current champions Liverpool. That, though, came to an end in stunning fashion thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s 35-yard free-kick.

The visitors had actually been the better side in the first half, with Liverpool getting to the break without a shot on target or a corner, or really any chance of note. But midway through the second half the Reds were injected with more urgency.

Dominik Szoboszlai stunner makes crucial difference for Liverpool

Liverpool vs Arsenal, August 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That energy on the pitch was fuelled by increased enthusiasm from the stands as Anfield’s crowd-player fusion continued to be key; the irony being that the home crowd upping their ante came in response to Arsenal fans singing two songs that they’ve copied from Liverpool.

Arsenal’s version of ‘Allez Allez Allez’ and their more recent adaptation of the Federico Chiesa song for new signing Eberechi Eze only saw the Anfield crowd respond to the replica versions with their original chants, which not only drowned out the away end but urged the home team forward.

Eberechi Eze dribbles on his Arsenal debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta receives scathing criticism

It had echoes of when Mikel Arteta’s touchline antics in this game in 2023 backfired and only transpired to get the Anfield crowd at its loudest.

Asked post-match after the 1-0 defeat on Sunday as to why his side’s control of the game seemed to reduce in the second half, Arteta said: “Because this is Anfield and at some point it is going to change, you can’t dominate Anfield for 90 minutes.”

Arteta received criticism from plenty of the watching media, including Peter Schmeichel, who scathed: "I can honestly say that I have never in my life wanted Liverpool to win a game of football more than I did today,” explaining of Arsenal’s tactics: “What they bring to Anfield is an ugly brand of football. When you play like that for 82 minutes and then you go 1-0 down it's impossible to change and come back.”

Arteta insisted his side “didn’t do our game plan to frustrate them, we did it to win.” His words were not mirrored by pundit and former player Jan Aage Fjortoft, who said: “One team came to win today. One team came not to lose.”

Szoboszlai celebrates with the Liverpool fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lack of involvement for Arsenal’s front three certainly made Arteta’s claim questionable. Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres were the two players with the least touches of any player who played over 30 minutes, while Noni Madueke made up the trio with the least completed passes in the game.

Arteta’s record away to Liverpool and Man City now reads played 15, won none, with seven draws and eight defeats.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arne Slot accepts a little bit of luck

For Liverpool, it meant a 100% start despite facing three very strong opponents, having also seen off Bournemouth and Newcastle.

And while Arne Slot rejected the claim that his side were lucky in each of those wins, he did paraphrase Michael Jordan’s words about ‘the harder we work, the more luck you get.’

Slot admitted: “If we play this game 10 times more, in the same fashion, it’s eight times a draw, we win one time, Arsenal win one time.”

It was a game decided by a truly world-class moment from Szoboszlai, who has been named man of the match in his two appearances at right-back, a position he’d never previously played.

Arne Slot, Liverpool manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s always been the player that understands what a Liverpool player should look like, no matter what position you play in,” praised Slot.

This match, sitting 24 hours before the transfer deadline, provides Liverpool with a huge boost ahead of the international break and with Slot’s side yet to find the control and fluidity the Dutchman will want to achieve as the season progresses.

Slot admitted that the intensity of the Premier League was something new signings Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz are adapting to, with Wirtz withdrawn due to what Slot described as a 'welcome to the Premier League'.

“I don’t think he knew he could have cramp in so many different places, that’s what happened. Welcome to the Premier League, welcome to playing against this intensity.”

Alexander Isak is to be unveiled as a Liverpool player soon (Image credit: Getty Images)

What’s concerning for the rest of the Premier League is that Liverpool have been far from their best so far.

Wirtz is a long way off showing his qualities, yet they’re already six points clear of Man City, three ahead of Arsenal, and are now adding Alexander Isak.