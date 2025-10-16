Liverpool and Chelsea battling for Brazilian wonderkid and son of ex-Premier League star: report

Liverpool and Chelsea need no reminding of the potential benefits of signing the next Brazilian wonderkid.

The Premier League rivals were locked at 1-1 in their clash at Stamford Bridge earlier this month when 18-year-old forward Estevao popped up to score a last-gasp winner for the Blues.

The teenager signed from Brazilian side Palmeiras in the summer for an initial £29 million, with his value surely set to rise in the coming years - and Chelsea are already in a battle with Liverpool for the next rising star from South America.

Liverpool and Chelsea battling Inter Milan over highly-rated Brazilian teenager

Chelsea signed Brazilian teenager Estevao this summer and he scored the winner against Liverpool (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The Blues have signed several youngsters from abroad in recent years as they aim to build a team that can challenge for the biggest prizes, while Liverpool are looking to start an era of dominance following last season's Premier League title triumph.

According to Sport Witness, the two clubs are in a race with Italian side Inter Milan to sign the son of a former Brazil star.

Robinho played 100 times for Brazil, while he also represented Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report states that the trio are all interested in 17-year-old Santos forward Robinho Junior, whose dad is former Brazil and Manchester City winger Robinho.

The teenager made his first-team debut for the South American giants this year and has scored four goals in 17 games, with his 'speed, flair and technical quality' catching the eye of European clubs.

Sources close to Santos claim Inter lead the race for Robinho Jr. and the Italian club are said to have sent scouts to watch him in this week's derby win over Corinthians, when he came off the bench late in the second half, as well as meet with his representatives.

But the youngster's camp is reportedly open to a move to Europe as early as next year and this will encourage Liverpool and Chelsea, who have been tracking his progress.

Inter Milan are reportedly leading the race for Robinho Junior (Image credit: Alamy)

Robinho Jr. recently signed a contract extension until 2027, with the deal said to contain a release clause of €100m (£85.5m) and an automatic two-year extension when he turns 18 this December.

It means his signature won't come cheap, but having seen Estevao already make an impact in the Premier League, Liverpool and Chelsea will hope they can persuade Robinho Jr. to become the next in a long line of talented young Brazilians to move to England.