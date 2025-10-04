How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: Live streams, TV details, preview

Arsenal have enjoyed a positive week with wins over Newcastle and Olympiakos

Watch Arsenal vs West Ham on Saturday in the Premier League, as FourFourTwo provides all the details on TV channels and live streams around the world.

Arsenal vs West Ham key information • Date: Saturday 04 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Arsenal are on the up once more after two huge wins over Newcastle United and Olympiakos over the last seven days.

Mikel Arteta's side were helped by Liverpool dropping points late on against Crystal Palace, but most know it is consistency that can often be the Gunners' Achilles heel.

West Ham United parted ways with Graham Potter prior to the 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday, and former Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has now been installed as his successor.

It remains to be seen just how the Hammers deal with such a huge change in management this early in the season, with Nuno now forced to turn around West Ham's fortunes without having recruited any of his own players.

Can I watch Arsenal vs West Ham in the UK?

Arsenal vs West Ham falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

Watch Arsenal vs West Ham in the US

In the USA, Peacock has the live streaming rights to Arsenal vs West Ham.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs West Ham through Stan Sport.

Watch Arsenal vs West Ham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Arsenal vs West Ham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Arsenal vs West Ham: Premier League preview

The Gunners are seemingly back to their very best and seem to be hitting form at a vital period.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in a routine victory in the UEFA Champions League will have helped matters in midweek, with another huge game to come at the Emirates on Saturday.

In terms of injuries, Arteta confirmed that Gabriel Magalhaes's substitution against Olympiacos was only precautionary.

"He was struggling a bit with a kick in the first half and we took him off. He was a bit uncomfortable. He could carry on but we chose not to take a risk."

West Ham have had a dire start to the season, with Potter failing to keep hold of his job at the London Stadium as a result.

But in terms of previous meetings, there is a glimmer of hope for the Hammers, given Jarrod Bowen's strike in the 1-0 win at the Emirates back in February was enough to put a huge dagger in Arsenal's title hopes last term.

Whether or not lightning will strike twice remains to be seen, especially given the frustrated figures that can be seen cutting across the start of the new season.

There were signs of improvement in the 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but the Gunners pose a much bigger threat given their recent form and plethora of stars.

Arsenal vs West Ham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 4-1 West Ham

FourFourTwo is expecting Arsenal to run away with this one, and we fancy Saka to score again, as he did in midweek. Maybe even a brace is on the cards for the Three Lions international.