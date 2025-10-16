Jack Grealish is missing this weekend's Everton game - so take him out of your FPL team
The attacking midfielder has been in great form since joining Everton on loan, but why will he be missing for the Toffees' trip this weekend?
Everton midfielder Jack Grealish won’t be available for selection this weekend.
Grealish, who has found a new lease of life since moving to the Toffees in the summer, has impressed so far this term, scoring once and registering four assists.
Everton have secured 11 points from their opening seven matches, with Grealish having either scored or assisted in victories against Brighton, Wolves and Crystal Palace.
Why isn’t Jack Grealish available this weekend?
The England international’s recent form has made him a favourite with FPL managers this season.
Grealish has notched 37 points in total so far and has started six of Everton’s opening seven fixtures.
He’s played 90 minutes in his last four games, but any FPL managers would be wise to remove him from their squad for this weekend, as he is ineligible to play and cannot face his parent club, Manchester City.
If you’re looking for a reliable replacement for gameweek 8, however, you needn't to look far.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Everton have another player who is in decent form - attacker Iliman Ndiaye. The summer arrival has also notched 37 points, scoring three times and registering one assist.
Grealish is expected to return to Everton’s starting line-up on the 26th October, when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Jack is a contributing writer and lover of all things football. When he's not checking out the club careers of players on Wikipedia, he can be found at Ashton Gate cheering on his beloved Bristol City.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.