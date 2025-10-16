Jack Grealish is missing this weekend's Everton game - so take him out of your FPL team

The attacking midfielder has been in great form since joining Everton on loan, but why will he be missing for the Toffees' trip this weekend?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Jack Grealish of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 29, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Jack Grealish has been in great form since moving to Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton midfielder Jack Grealish won’t be available for selection this weekend.

Grealish, who has found a new lease of life since moving to the Toffees in the summer, has impressed so far this term, scoring once and registering four assists.

Everton have secured 11 points from their opening seven matches, with Grealish having either scored or assisted in victories against Brighton, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Why isn’t Jack Grealish available this weekend?

Jack Grealish for Everton

Jack Grealish won't be able to play against Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The England international’s recent form has made him a favourite with FPL managers this season.

Grealish has notched 37 points in total so far and has started six of Everton’s opening seven fixtures.

Jack Grealish of England celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2 match between Republic of Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland.

Will Jack Grealish's recent form earn him an England recall? (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

He’s played 90 minutes in his last four games, but any FPL managers would be wise to remove him from their squad for this weekend, as he is ineligible to play and cannot face his parent club, Manchester City.

If you’re looking for a reliable replacement for gameweek 8, however, you needn't to look far.

Everton have another player who is in decent form - attacker Iliman Ndiaye. The summer arrival has also notched 37 points, scoring three times and registering one assist.

Grealish is expected to return to Everton’s starting line-up on the 26th October, when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Jack Cunningham
Jack Cunningham

Jack is a contributing writer and lover of all things football. When he's not checking out the club careers of players on Wikipedia, he can be found at Ashton Gate cheering on his beloved Bristol City.

