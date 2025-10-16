Jack Grealish is missing this weekend's Everton game - so take him out of your FPL team

Jack Grealish has been in great form since moving to Everton

Everton midfielder Jack Grealish won’t be available for selection this weekend.

Grealish, who has found a new lease of life since moving to the Toffees in the summer, has impressed so far this term, scoring once and registering four assists.

Everton have secured 11 points from their opening seven matches, with Grealish having either scored or assisted in victories against Brighton, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Why isn’t Jack Grealish available this weekend?

Jack Grealish won't be able to play against Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The England international’s recent form has made him a favourite with FPL managers this season.

Grealish has notched 37 points in total so far and has started six of Everton’s opening seven fixtures.

Will Jack Grealish's recent form earn him an England recall? (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

He’s played 90 minutes in his last four games, but any FPL managers would be wise to remove him from their squad for this weekend, as he is ineligible to play and cannot face his parent club, Manchester City.

If you’re looking for a reliable replacement for gameweek 8, however, you needn't to look far.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Everton have another player who is in decent form - attacker Iliman Ndiaye. The summer arrival has also notched 37 points, scoring three times and registering one assist.

Grealish is expected to return to Everton’s starting line-up on the 26th October, when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.