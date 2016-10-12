Bauza angry after loss to Paraguay

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza was left saddened and upset by his side's World Cup qualifying loss to Paraguay.

A first-half goal from Derlis Gonzalez proved decisive in Cordoba on Tuesday, with Sergio Aguero having a second-half penalty saved for the hosts.

Bauza was unhappy with the result after his side managed to collect just one point in two qualifiers in October.

"We came with the idea of making a better match and winning," he told a news conference.

"That is why I'm sad and angry."

Bauza praised his team for their response after the break, but lamented their inability to find an equaliser.

He said: "We didn't have a good match.

"We improved in the second half but we could not equalise."

Sitting fifth in CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina face Brazil and Colombia next month.