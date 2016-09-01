Bauza expects Messi to face Uruguay

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza insists Lionel Messi is fit and ready to face Uruguay in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

A hamstring injury was believed to be troubling the Barcelona superstar, who is with the squad for two qualifiers.

But, ahead of his first game in charge, Bauza said Messi had trained and was fit for the clash in Mendoza.

"Messi is good. So I see no problems," he told a news conference.

"It's going to be an intense game and he'll be required."

Bauza said he would be unwilling to risk Messi if the 29-year-old showed signs of discomfort.

The coach is confident his team can produce their best in their first outing since their Copa America Centenario final loss in June.

"I have must trust in the team," Bauza said.

"I think we can make a good game and win it."