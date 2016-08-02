Bauza planning for Argentina talk with Messi

New Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza is planning to meet Lionel Messi for a discussion about the national team.

Messi retired from international football following Argentina's 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat to Chile in the Copa America Centenario final in June – the fourth time he lost a major final when representing his country.

It is still hoped the 29-year-old will return to the fold ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and Bauza, selected as Gerardo Martino's replacement, will travel to meet the Barcelona star for talks over his future.

"We have had no contact with Messi, or any of his family," Bauza told Fox Sports.

"The idea is that once I have met with the [interim Argentine Football Association president] Armando Perez, I will make a trip to have a chat [with Messi]. It is not about convincing him of anything, just to chat about football.

"Those of us who were players know how frustrating it is to lose a final. I will let him know my way of working – not just him, but other senior players too.

"There is not much time. If Messi knows anything clearly, it is what he must do on the pitch, and what decisions he should take.

"Between the two of us we could see how he could help the national team, and if he can continue with all this commitment that I have seen from outside."

Argentina are currently third in the CONMEBOL section of World Cup 2018 qualifying and continue their campaign against Uruguay on September 1.