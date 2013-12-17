Bayern on another level, says Beckenbauer

The German and European champions proved far too strong for Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande, romping to a 3-0 triumph in Agadir on Tuesday.

Franck Ribery, Mario Mandzukic and Mario Gotze were on target for Pep Guardiola's men, who also struck the woodwork on four occasions in a one-sided semi-final.

Honorary club president Beckenbauer felt Guangzhou were never in with a chance.

"I believe the opponents are better than they showed, but Bayern are simply on another footballing level," said the former Germany captain and coach.

Bayern captain Philipp Lahm revealed his side are relishing the opportunity to play in Morocco.

"We're determined to win the title, but we're going to enjoy the experience, especially if we pick up the trophy on Saturday (when Atletico Mineiro or Raja Casablanca will provide the opposition)," said Lahm.

"What's great is that we're playing in a tournament that none of us have played in yet. That makes it special."