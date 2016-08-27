Bayern are free of Guardiola's chains, says Scholl

Bayern Munich will benefit from being free of the "chains" of Pep Guardiola this season, according to former midfielder Mehmet Scholl.

The Bundesliga champions began the defence of their title with a 6-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena on Friday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick in coach Carlo Ancelotti's first league match in charge.

The win equalled the biggest opening-day victory in Bundesliga history, when OFC Kickers thrashed Bayern by the same scoreline in 1974.

And Scholl, who won eight top-flight titles in a glittering Bayern career, believes Ancelotti has liberated the players from the more regimented approach implemented by Guardiola during his three years in charge.

"Bayern are having fun – Ancelotti has set them free. They have shaken off Pep's chains," he told ARD.

3 - is only the 2nd player (after Gerd Müller) to score 3 goals on MD1. Striker.August 26, 2016

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer admitted after the match that the difference in approach between Guardiola and Ancelotti is notable, but he did not criticise the methods of the Manchester City boss, who delivered three league titles and two DFB-Pokals before leaving in May.

"Carlo Ancelotti has a different manner in speaking to us and he has been part of the business for longer," he said.

"He has coached big teams and he knows how to deal with every single player.

"Pep was a coach who always tried to have an influence, who always wanted to help the team. Carlo is a coach who tries to give us confidence with his calm manner."