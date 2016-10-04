Bayern are more cautious under Ancelotti, admits Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich admits Bayern Munich are a more cautious side under Carlo Ancelotti than they were when Pep Guardiola was in charge.

Former Barcelona coach Guardiola left the Bundesliga champions at the end of last season, joining Manchester City, while Ancelotti arrived after a year-long hiatus.

Bayern have so far continued the fine league form shown with the Spaniard - winning five of six matches so far - but Kimmich insists the style of play is very different.

"We play more cautious," he told Bild. "We do not try 90 minutes of pressing play as with Pep Guardiola. This is simply not our plan.

"There are now phases in which we wait to go forward so we can create more space."

Kimmich, often deployed as a full-back, has already scored five goals in nine matches this term, adding that he is continuing to develop his attacking game.

"I now better understand the situations where I can go forward," he said.