Bayern, Dortmund discover DFB-Pokal opponents

Bayern Munich will face Carl Zeiss Jena and Borussia Dortmund will meet Eintracht Trier in the first round of the 2016-17 DFB-Pokal.

Reigning champions Bayern will start the defence of their title with a trip to Jena to take on the fourth-tier side.

Dortmund will travel south towards the Luxembourg border in order to face Trier, who also ply their trade at Regionalliga level.

Other notable clashes see Bayer Leverkusen face Hauenstein, Wolfsburg travel to FSV Frankfurt and Schalke take on Villingen, while Borussia Monchengladbach will face either Drochtersen or Assel.

All Bundesliga teams enter the first round draw and are given away fixtures, which are scheduled to take place between August 19 and 22.