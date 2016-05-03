Bayern feel cheated, says Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the side feel cheated after their Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Bayern won the second leg of the tie 2-1 on Tuesday but were eliminated on away goals having lost the first leg 1-0.

However, Rummenigge believes the result should have been different after accusing referees of getting key decisions wrong, in particular failing to call offside in the build up to Antoine Griezmann's tie-winning goal for Atletico.

"We feel a little bit cheated," he said after the game.

"The Atletico goal was offside, the foul for the penalty [which Atletico missed] was outside of the box.

"The referee had two matches in the last seven days. I don't know whether those UEFA guys can have too many matches, too. The UEFA delegate told me: 'It's a shame what he did.'"

Forward Thomas Muller also reflected on a bad night for his side, including a missed penalty which would have put Bayern 2-0 up.

Instead, Griezmann scored an equaliser to cancel out Xabi Alonso's first-half opener, before Robert Lewandowski scored in the 74th minute to set up a tense finish.

"Football sometimes can be extreme. We have made many things right and just a little bit wrong," Muller said.

"Sadly enough, it was not enough. I haven't witnessed such an evening many times. The disappointment hurts. And I am personally disappointed that I have had my penalty kick stopped."