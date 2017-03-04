Bayern great Lahm cool on coaching future

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm does not envisage moving into coaching when he ends his playing career at the end of this season.

The 2014 World Cup winner made the surprise decision to hang up his boots last month and will take a sabbatical after Bayern's quest for trophies on three fronts has run its course.

Lahm is tipped to take on a role on Bayern's board after that, with the role of sporting director still vacant after Matthias Sammer stepped down last year for health reasons.

But the 33-year-old, who was identified by former coach Pep Guardiola as having one of the sharpest tactical minds he had worked with, is not itching to impart his knowledge on the training field.

"For the moment, I do not see myself becoming a coach," he said in an interview with L'Equipe.

"If I were to decide today, it would be no. But for later, never say never. Spending most of my time on the pitch, as I have been doing it for the last 25 years, is not something that tempts me for now.

"I have always enjoyed thinking about playing patterns and I will undoubtedly continue to do so in front of the TV but to become a coach, to be thorough in football at all times, to prepare matches and training... I cannot imagine that I would find pleasure there and pleasure is essential in football."

Bayern are in contention to repeat the considerable pleasure of their 2013 treble-winning season.

They lead the Bundesliga by four points from RB Leipzig, have progressed to the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal and hold a commanding 5-1 advantage over Arsenal after the home leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

"This year, everything is possible," Lahm said. "We are in the lead of the Bundesliga, we are still in the German Cup and have a good chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"In important matches, the team has always been there. That the team does not shine completely this season reveals what we have achieved in recent years.

"Always being champion, always being at the top every three days, playing great football - it's not that easy."

Lahm also acknowledged there has been a teething process under current boss Carlo Ancelotti following Guardiola's departure to Manchester City following three seasons at the Allianz Arena.

"Pep and Carlo are different. They both have success, each in his own way," the full-back added.

"Pep was always very, very offensive, always wanted to corner the opponent in their half.

"With Carlo, the opponent has the right to have the ball, which must allow us to create spaces more easily. These are real differences and the team must also learn that."