Bayern have weaknesses, believes Moyes

United host Bayern in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, but know they are in for a tough task.

The Bavarian giants have not lost in the league this season, culminating in their 24th German title, sealed in Berlin on Tuesday.

The defending European champions last lost a game in December – but according to Moyes, who is well aware of Bayern's quality - they do have weak areas.

Moyes told United's official website: "When we drew them, I felt we'd drawn probably the best team in Europe at this present time.

"I think most people would agree with that... Munich are a little bit of a class above the other teams, including Borussia Dortmund.

"We have got a really tough game and know exactly what we are going to get but we'll try to exploit little bits of weaknesses they have got."

Bayern have only got stronger under new coach Pep Guardiola this season, with the team's style of play evolving significantly.

Guardiola's men, who enjoy large spells of possession and control, had more than 1,000 passes in the 3-1 win at Hertha Berlin that sealed their latest Bundesliga title.

Moyes feels that the Spaniard has benefited greatly from an extended break before taking the Bayern job.

"Pep has taken over a really good team and added a bit himself with his own style. They have already won the Bundesliga quite comfortably so the focus is on the Champions League now," he added.

"It's been different (for Guardiola). I am sure he had done a lot of homework and had a year's preparation before taking the job in Munich.

"He learnt German, watched the games and learned a lot about the players."