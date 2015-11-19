Bayern increase security measures following terrorist attacks

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have announced they will increase security measures at home games following the terrorist attacks in Paris last Friday and the cancellation of the international friendly between Germany and Netherlands on Tuesday.

Latest figures from French officials report 129 people were killed and several more remain in critical condition after what appeared to be co-ordinated terror acts, with the Stade de France among the targets during the friendly between France and Germany.

"The events of recent days are also a matter of pressing concern at Bayern Munich. Since the Paris terror attacks, Bayern have been in a continuous dialogue with the authorities responsible for safety and security at the Allianz Arena," a statement on the club's official website read.

"For home matches at the Allianz Arena, Bayern will react to the current security situation - liaising closely with the police - with additional, adapted security measures. Bayern Munich is thereby following recommendations made by the police and interior ministry."

Jan-Christian Dreesen, Bayern Munich's deputy chairman with responsibility for security, added that admission controls will be more stringent as a result.

"We are in close contact with the DFL and DFB and the authorities responsible for security. I can confirm that admission controls will be more intensive and thorough in the future," Dreesen said.

"In consideration of the security concept agreed with the authorities I do not wish to comment on any further details. I would ask our fans and all spectators for their understanding that delays are possible when entering the stadium."