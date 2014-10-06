Bayern keeper Reina suffers calf injury

Reina, deputy to first-choice shot-stopper Manuel Neuer, picked up the injury in Bayern's game with a Paulaner dream team of amateur footballers in Unterhaching.

The Bundesliga champions posted on their official Twitter page: "@PReina25 [Reina] has suffered an injury in his left calf muscle. There will be a more detailed diagnosis tomorrow."

Captain Philipp Lahm and first-team regulars Xabi Alonso and Thomas Muller were among those involved in the game, which Bayern won 5-1.

However, the match could prove to be a costly one for the Bavarians depending on the severity of Reina's injury.

Experienced third-choice keeper Tom Starke will likely serve as Neuer's number two should Reina be forced to spend any time on the sidelines.

Bayern's next competitive game comes a week on Saturday when they welcome Werder Bremen to the Allianz Arena.