Bayern must accept defeat and move on - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti urged Bayern Munich to "accept defeat and move on" after they were beaten for the first time this season in the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half strike proved the difference between the two sides as Bayern lost ground on RB Leipzig at the top of the table.

The champions are now three points behind the promoted side and Ancelotti wants a quick reaction from his players.

"I think we were a bit surprised in the first 15 minutes," the head coach told Fox Sports. "They were able to score the goal [in that time].

"Then we played well apart from at the end. In the first half and the second, it was well done.

"We were a bit unfortunate and inaccurate in our final ball, but I'm satisfied with the performance against such a strong team.

"We must accept this defeat and move on."

Bayern will now travel to Russia to take on Rostov in their next game in the Champions League on Wednesday.