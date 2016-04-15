Bayern must avoid Barcelona-like collapse - Guardiola

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has urged his players to take note of Barcelona's collapse in La Liga and told them to focus on retaining the Bundesliga crown.

The Catalans appeared to be cruising to the Spanish title but have collected just one point from their last three games to open the door for Madrid rivals Real and Atletico.

Bayern are seven points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with five games to go, but Guardiola is not getting carried away and has stressed this weekend's match versus Schalke is a must-win.

"We need two more wins and a draw to secure the Bundesliga title. That is my ultimate goal," Guardiola said at a media conference.

"I think the Bundesliga title is ours to lose if we beat Schalke. But we have seen in La Liga how fast things can change. Barcelona got only one point from three games and everything is open again.

"That's why we have to be ready. We have not won anything yet. It is my job to make it clear to the players that we have not won the title yet. I am quite good at it, though. I am very good at it actually.

"But we are very close to winning the title if we manage to see off Schalke."

Guardiola left Robert Lewandowski out of his starting XI for the 2-2 Champions League draw with Benfica on Wednesday after the Poland international was involved in a car accident, but the Bayern coach was quick to stress that had no influence on his decision to bench the striker.

"It was my decision to leave Robert out of the team against Benfica," he added.

"I wanted an extra midfielder on the pitch and that is why he did not play. It was a tactical decision.

"Sometimes my tactics depend on our opponents. I cannot always go all-out attack, even though I would love to play with seven attackers. Maybe Carlo Ancelotti might be able to do that next season!"