Bayern offer aid to refugees in 'training camp'

Bayern Munich have announced plans to offer a "training camp" for refugees that will provide German classes, food and football equipment.

Europe, and Germany in particular, is witnessing an influx of displaced persons and the Bundesliga champions are seeking to help address the issue, pledging €1million to support refugee projects.

The funds will be raised from a friendly match, while at Bayern's next home match – on September 12 against Augsburg – players will walk onto the field with a refugee child, aiming to "set an example for the integration of refugees".

"We at FC Bayern consider it our socio-political responsibility to help displaced and needy children, women and men, supporting and assisting them in Germany," said chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The plans drew praise from Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann, who said: "This is a wonderful and exemplary programme which I fully welcome and support – another magnificent example of the willingness to help and welcoming culture in our country."