Bayern only played well for 35 minutes against Arsenal - Guardiola

Bayern Munich head coach Pep Guardiola has warned his players they are not yet at the level required to produce a successful Champions League campaign, saying they only played well for 35 minutes of their thumping 5-1 win over Arsenal.

The convincing home victory on Wednesday made up for the Bundesliga champions' defeat at the Emirates Stadium two weeks ago, but the former Barcelona boss told his squad they were not at their best for the whole 90 minutes.

Speaking ahead of Bayern's home league clash against Stuttgart on Saturday, Guardiola outlined where he feels his team can still improve.

"We have only played really well for 35 minutes and this is not enough to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League," he said.

"We have to control the ball a lot better and allow less counter-attacks. It was the same against Wolfsburg, at 3-0 we got too careless.

"Arsenal had travelled without many important players for them - you have Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott, Mikel Arteta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all missing."

Guardiola also had praise for defender Holger Badstuber, who is nearing a return to full fitness after being named as a substitute in midweek.

The 26-year-old has not played since the Champions League quarter-final victory against Porto back in April due to a thigh muscle tear.

"I like his game and his personality," said Guardiola. "In build-up play, he is one of the best players that I have ever seen.

"He is not quite ready for the starting XI, but we need him in the defence as a few weeks ago we had only Jerome Boateng available."