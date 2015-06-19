Bayern star Muller warns of Dortmund backlash

Thomas Muller has warned Bayern Munich to be wary of a Borussia Dortmund backlash in the Bundesliga next season.

Bayern cantered to their third straight German title in 2014-15 but it was Wolfsburg who provided the main threat to their dominance rather than Dortmund.

In recent times it has largely been the men from Signal Iduna Park who have provided the biggest challenge to Bayern, but they endured a difficult season in which they finished seventh having headed into the mid-season break bottom of the league.

However, with Thomas Tuchel having replaced long-serving head coach Klopp, Bayern forward Muller is braced for a renewed challenge.

"They've changed their coach, they still have a great squad. Everything doesn't change that fast," Muller said.

"Obviously Dortmund haven't played a good season, not for their own standards as well. Everybody knows that.

"However, everybody knows how difficult it is to win a match against Dortmund. I think it’s nice if things shake up a bit, as long as first place doesn't change."

Muller has also set his sights on Bayern becoming the first team to win the Bundesliga four seasons in a row.

He added: "One particular goal comes to mind. No team has ever won the Bundesliga title four times in a row. It's never happened before.

"There are many records which we have broken or missed out on over the last few years and I like this particular one very much. It would be great and that's what we'll work for."