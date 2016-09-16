Bayern without Muller, Alaba and Lahm against Ingolstadt as Robben, Boateng return

Bayern Munich will be without Thomas Muller, David Alaba and Philipp Lahm for Saturday's Bundesliga encounter with Ingolstadt due to illness, but Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng return to the squad.

Robben and Boateng recently resumed training after a spell on the sidelines due to injury, but both are ready to make their comebacks and will start from the bench at the weekend.

"Alaba, Muller and Lahm will not play due to illness. Robben and Boateng are in the squad and will be on the bench," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"[Kingsley] Coman is fit again, too. He has trained very well and will play. Mats [Hummels] is also fit and will play."

Bayern have been in sublime form in the opening stages of the 2016-17 campaign and Ancelotti expects more of the same versus Ingolstadt.

"We want to continue on the same path against Ingolstadt," Ancelotti added.

"We have to be focused, though. Every game can be difficult. Ingolstadt have a lot of pace and try to play entertaining football. We have to give 100 per cent.

"I saw both of Ingolstadt's games. Each team has its strengths and weaknesses. We will try to take advantage of that. I expect an open game."