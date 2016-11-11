Bayern worried over Vidal fitness

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has voiced his concern over Arturo Vidal's fitness with an eye on the Bundesliga encounter against Borussia Dortmund after the international break.

Vidal suffered an adductor problem in Chile's 0-0 draw with Colombia on Thursday and was forced to leave the pitch in the closing minutes of the game.

The 29-year-old is nonetheless expected to start again in his country's next World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Tuesday and Rummenigge has called on the national team not to take any risks with the midfielder.

"Bayern Munich are very worried about Arturo Vidal's health," Rummenigge told Bild.

"We urge the Chilean Football Association to deal with this situation responsibly and sensibly.

"It should be a given that the player's health is top priority."

Vidal has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Bayern in 2016-17, scoring three times.