Bazoer: I don't understand how racism is still an issue in 2016

Ajax midfielder Riechedly Bazoer was baffled by the racism he was subjected to during his side's 1-0 Eredivisie win over ADO Den Haag last week, but never considered walking off the pitch as he did not realise that was an option.

A group of ADO fans racially abused the Netherlands international throughout the game and the 19-year-old finds it astonishing racism is still an issue in Netherlands in 2016.

"I don't understand that there's still racism in football stadiums in 2016," Bazoer told the Ajax website. "I am disappointed that the insulting chants and monkey noises continued throughout the game.

"But it's in the past now. I have received a lot of support from my mother and brother. That gives me strength. I just want to play football. I am a down-to-earth guy and am not too bothered by what happened.

"They would not have done it had I not been playing a good game. But it is, of course, bad that it happened.

"I was obviously focused on the game, but I did hear them shouting things at me and singing bad songs about me. I informed the referee about it and asked whether that was allowed. He told me he would do something about it and I focused on the game again.

"I never considered walking off the pitch. I did not even know this was an option. I just wanted to put in a good performance."