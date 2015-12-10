Beattie among Swansea backroom exodus

Assistant manager Pep Clotet has been joined by first-team coaches James Beattie and Kristian O'Leary in leaving Swansea City following the departure of Garry Monk on Wednesday.

Monk paid the price for an abysmal run of form that saw Swansea win just once in their past 11 Premier League fixtures, leaving them one point clear of the relegation zone.

A 3-0 defeat at home to surprise leaders Leicester City on Saturday ultimately sealed the manager's fate, and the former club captain has been followed by a trio of his backroom team in exiting the Liberty Stadium.

Among them is Monk's former Southampton team-mate Beattie, who only moved to the Liberty Stadium in June following a spell as manager of Accrington Stanley between May 2013 and September 2014.

Clotet joined Swansea in November 2013 as the club's academy consultant, beginning work as Monk's assistant three months later.

O'Leary enjoyed a 15-year playing career with Swansea between 1995 and 2010 before returning to the club in 2012. He became involved solely with first-team duties upon Monk's appointment as manager.

Swansea said a statement that a decision as to who will take charge for Saturday's visit to Manchester City will be made in due course.