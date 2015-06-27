Beauvue reveals Lyon move

Striker Claudio Beauvue has claimed he never turned his back on Ligue 1, after revealing he has signed with Lyon following his breakthrough campaign with Guingamp.

The 27-year-old had previously flagged his intention to play in the Premier League or Championship but has reportedly signed a four-year deal with Lyon, who finished second in Ligue 1 in 2014-15 - eight spots above Guingamp.

Beauvue has been one of the hottest potential recruits in France this transfer window having scored 27 goals in 52 games in all competitions for Guingamp last term, and the Guadeloupe-born forward told L'Equipe that he had been tempted by the opportunity to play alongside Lyon's impressive youngsters.

"I have always said that the Premier League and the Championship were my favourites but I never closed the doors to a Ligue 1 club," Beauvue said.

"The sports project that Lyon presented to me - the opportunity to compete in the Champions League, the arrival of a large stadium, the quality of the group and the ability to play with Alex [Lacazette] and other very good players like Nabil Fekir or Clement Grenier weighed on my thinking.

"All these reasons prompted me to give my preference to Lyon. OL, it is hard to refuse."

Beauvue was linked with Marseille and Qatar Stars League club El Jaish.

It is understood Guingamp have yet to sign off on the transfer of Beauvue.