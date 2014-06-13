Beckenbauer banned by FIFA for 90 days

Beckenbauer, who won the FIFA World Cup as a player with West Germany in 1974 and then as manager in 1990, has been suspended after refusing to cooperate with a committee enquiry.

On Friday, a statement released by world football's governing body confirmed the punishment.

"Franz Beckenbauer was today provisionally banned from taking part in any football-related activity, at any level, for 90 days," FIFA's statement read.

"The deputy chairman of the FIFA Ethics Committee's adjudicatory chamber, Alan Sullivan, issued the ban at the request of the chairman of the investigatory chamber, Michael J. Garcia. The ban is effective immediately.

"The decision was taken pursuant to the FIFA Code of Ethics art. 83 par. 1, on the grounds that a breach of the Code of Ethics appears to have been committed and a decision on the main issue may not be taken early enough.

"The apparent breach relates to Mr Beckenbauer’s failure to cooperate with an Ethics Committee investigation despite repeated requests for his assistance, including requests that he provide information during an in-person interview or in response to written questions provided in both English and German.

"The case is now the subject of formal investigation proceedings being conducted by investigatory chamber member Vanessa Allard as chief of the investigation."