Beckenbauer: Bayern and Guardiola are a perfect fit

Bayern Munich honorary president Franz Beckenbauer has hailed coach Pep Guardiola, describing him as a "perfect fit" at the Allianz Arena.

Guardiola inspired Bayern to a 5-1 humbling of supposed title-challengers Borussia Dortmund on Sunday with the win maintaining the defending Bundesliga champions' 100 per cent start to the new season and moving them seven points clear at the top of the table after eight games.

Former Barcelona boss Guardiola's contract expires next year and he has yet to commit his future to Bayern - but Beckenbauer believes their working relationship is close to perfection.

He told Sky: "You should never separate what belongs together.

"He's very talkative and witty. His training sessions are like a show. His players could get a pass to their team-mates with a blindfold on."

Bayern executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge reiterated that the club and Guardiola would sit down between now and Christmas to discuss an extension to his contract.

He told Sport1.de: "I've always said that we would sit down in the second half of 2015 and that leaves us still a few months.

"There's a lot on the table which is pro-Bayern and a game like this one [against Dortmund] is bound to make the coach happy too."