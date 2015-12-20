Beckenbauer: It's a shame Guardiola is leaving Bayern

Franz Beckenbauer has expressed his disappointment at the news of Pep Guardiola's decision to leave Bayern Munich but the Germany legend believes Carlo Ancelotti is the "perfect replacement".

Bayern announced on Sunday that Guardiola will leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season, with former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss Ancelotti due to succeed the Spaniard.

Guardiola's legacy in Bavaria – two Bundesliga titles and two Champions League semi-finals in two years – is substantial but Beckenbauer is convinced Ancelotti has the tools to maintain the high standards of the ex-Barcelona boss.

"It's a shame that Guardiola will leave Bayern," Beckenbauer wrote on his official Facebook page.

"The team as it is, that's all his work. He built this team, his thoughts and ideas are the foundation.

"But that's the way it is. You cannot hold on to someone forever. And Bayern have secured the perfect replacement in Ancelotti."