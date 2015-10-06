Beckham backs Giggs as future Manchester United manager

David Beckham believes his long-time team-mate Ryan Giggs would be a popular future choice as Manchester United manager.

Beckham and Giggs both enjoyed highly decorated playing careers at Old Trafford under Alex Ferguson, who has talked up the former Wales international's potential managerial qualities over recent weeks.

In a BBC documentary that will be shown on Sunday, Ferguson said that Giggs would have succeeded him as United boss had he retired at 35 instead of extending an incredible playing career until beyond his 40th birthday.

Giggs is currently assistant to Louis van Gaal at United and Beckham has backed his friend to step up and take the top job in time.

"I'd like to see that, I think we'd all like to see that as Manchester United fans," he told Sky Sports News

"To see a person that has been at the club and cares about the club the way he does take over at some point, I think that will naturally happen.

"He's had a great teacher with Sir Alex Ferguson over the last 25 years and now Van Gaal – he's an experienced manager that he can only learn from.

"The fans would love to see someone like Giggsy take over because he cares so much for the club and he's got that ruthless streak that always ran with him as a player. To have that as a manager is important.

"I'd like to see him take over at some point."

United concluded the 2013-14 season with Giggs in caretaker charge after Ferguson's successor David Moyes was relieved of his duties in April last year. He won two and lost one of four matches at the helm.