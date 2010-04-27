Beckham expecting November return

Beckham, already ruled out of the June 11 to July 11 World Cup finals, suffered the injury in March while on loan to AC Milan from the Los Angeles Galaxy. He now looks set to miss the entire Major League Soccer season.

"I'm not going to be running for another three months so I'll be playing again, probably in November," Beckham said in a video posted on ABC.com ahead of his appearance on The View, a daytime talk show.

Immediately following the injury during AC Milan's 1-0 win over Chievo, Beckham flew to Finland for an operation performed by one of the world's top specialists.

The midfielder started therapy 10 days ago according to another interview posted on MLSnet.com on Monday.

"I kind of want to push it but with this kind of injury you can't. You just kind of have to wait for it to heal and move on," said Beckham.

"At the moment it's just getting the motion back into the ankle and the tendons. Obviously it is still repairing so I can't stretch too much."

While Beckham will not be fit to play for England at this summer's World Cup he is expected to travel to South Africa to support his team-mates and take some form of management role with Fabio Capello's squad.

