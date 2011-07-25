Beckham: Sneijder would be a hit at United

The Inter Milan star has been hotly tipped to seal a move to the English champions in recent weeks, and former United hero Beckham is certain the 27-year-old has the talent to be a hit at Old Trafford.

GEAR:Save 10% on new Man United home and away kits. Free delivery on orders over £50

"Sneijder is such a talented player," Beckham said in The Sun.

"He's a great guy and I'm sure he'd fit right into a Manchester United team. He could do a job there, without a doubt."

United have been linked with a host of creative midfielders following the retirement of Paul Scholes this summer.

And Beckham believes Sir Alex Ferguson will have to splash the cash to find a suitable replacement.

"Scholesy is such a great talent and he will be missed.

"They're going to have to get someone special."

However the United boss has hinted he will be relying on players already at the club to replace Scholes.

Speaking during the club's tour of the USA, Ferguson said: "We are not looking at the moment but we are looking at combinations of central midfielders now at the club."