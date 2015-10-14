Begovic labels Mourinho the 'best manager in the world'

Asmir Begovic has labelled Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho "the best manager in the world" despite the Premier League champions' early struggles this season.

Chelsea sit 15th having taken just eight points from as many Premier League games and also suffered a 2-1 defeat to Porto in their last Champions League match.

Mourinho has come under significant pressure as a result but has refuted suggestions he could walk away, while Chelsea issued a statement last week insisting the Portuguese had the full backing of the club.

Goalkeeper Begovic, signed from Stoke in July and pressed into service as a result of a knee injury to Thibaut Courtois, said: "He's [Mourinho] not happy, of course. He doesn't want to lose.

"He wouldn't have won all the trophies he has, and become the best manager in the world, to be happy with how things are going.

"But at the same time he has kept calm, tried to keep things on the ground, make sure we don't feel sorry for ourselves, and pick things up.

"It's a long season, we know in football these things happen, even to the best teams; we need to keep fighting and hopefully things will turn for us, our performances and our luck.

"That's the only comforting thing: we have the best manager in the world. We believe in him and he believes in us. We will turn things around."