Begovic: We have to improve, and we will

The Blues are 15th in the table after 10 games with five defeats to their name, making theirs the worst title defence in Premier League history.

Meanwhile, their chances of retaining the Capital One Cup were ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Stoke City in the fourth round on Tuesday.

At times, a lot of things don't go your way – that’s how football goes

Former Potter Begovic, who has manned the Blues’ goal since injury to Thibaut Courtois in mid-September, has admitted there are various problems at Stamford Bridge but maintains that Jose Mourinho’s team will still finish the season strongly.

“I think that it has been a collection of things – you can't really put your finger on one thing otherwise we would have fixed it,” said the Bosnian, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo. “At times, a lot of things don't go your way – that’s how football goes. You can be on a high one minute and a low the next.

“It’s about working through these spells, we are very much together. The club know that we have to do better. It’s about keeping our heads down and believing in the team. I'm sure as the season goes on we will be where we need to be.”

Hectic schedule

I think as the season goes on it will leave us in good stead because we might be a little bit fresher

Chelsea’s poor start has been in part attributed to a hectic pre-season schedule. The Blues were based in Canada but played their three International Champions Cup matches in three different American cities: New Jersey, Charlotte and Washington.

Chelsea then faced Arsenal in the Community Shield and Fiorentina in a friendly at Stamford Bridge three days before their Premier League opener against Swansea. Begovic, though, is confident the club’s late tour will improve performances in the latter part of the campaign.

“We started pre-season a little later than other teams but there were perfectly good reasons for that,” said the 28-year-old. “I think as the season goes on it will leave us in good stead because we might be a little bit fresher.

Begovic also spoke about the increase in expectations at his new club compared his previous ones – and the former Portsmouth and Stoke goalkeeper admits he has had to adapt to the demands of the reigning champions quickly.

“The pressure is completely different,” said Begovic. “I think there is a lot more pressure from everywhere in the world and there is more attention on you. From that point, the pressure is completely different. You learn that very quickly and you learn the expectations from the club very quickly.”

Interview: Ben Welch • Follow Asmir on Twitter @Asmir1

